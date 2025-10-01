Foreign Companies Did Well In Recession-Hit Japan

Trends among Japan-based foreign companies and their perspective on investing in a sluggish Japanese economy that only now appears to be turning around was the subject of a study by the Japan External Trade Organization, JETRO. The conclusions were positive.

Foreign companies are increasing their sales in the midst of economic changes. According to responses from 578 companies, 46.7% have increased sales over the past three years, due mainly to new products and increased demand for their own products, which JETRO says indicates the competitiveness of these firms. Sales by Japanese companies from fiscal year 1991 through 1994, on the other hand, decreased by an annual average of 0.8%.

Asked about their reasons for establishing companies in Japan, the respondents cited the potential of the Asia-Pacific region and the need for a base in Asia, as well as the size and potential of the Japanese market. They see Japan as a base for Asian operations, with small risks to their investments, despite high costs. Non-manufacturers have become the main foreign investors in Japan since the mid-1980s, the study revealed.