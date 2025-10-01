Foreign Firms "Set To Dominate Japan"

One outcome of changing Japanese policies to tackle the rapid rise in national health spending will be that foreign companies will come to dominate the Japanese drug market, says a new study from Datamonitor, available through the Marketletter.

Customer Paradigms: The New Decision Makers says Japan's drug spending, at 30% of the health bill, is nearly twice as high as in Germany or France. The government is not concerned to protect Japan's internationally non-competitive drug industry, and is in fact reviewing its clinical trial regulations. If it decides to admit New Drug Applications based on data collected in trials abroad, applying for marketing approval in Japan will become a lot cheaper for foreign firms. It is also introducing a premium for innovative new drugs, which is much more likely to apply to products of the big multinationals.

The government will extend its influence on prices to volume, while manufacturers' ability to influence prices will decline. Physicians' influence on volume will decrease in line with the introduction of flat-sum reimbursement systems; their influence on pricing will only decrease if bungyo (the separation of prescribing and dispensing) progresses significantly.