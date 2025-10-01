Foreign Firms "Set To Dominate Japan"

One outcome of changing Japanese policies to tackle the rapid rise in national health spending will be that foreign companies will come to dominate the Japanese drug market, says a new study from Datamonitor, available through the Marketletter.
Customer Paradigms: The New Decision Makers says Japan's drug spending, at 30% of the health bill, is nearly twice as high as in Germany or France. The government is not concerned to protect Japan's internationally non-competitive drug industry, and is in fact reviewing its clinical trial regulations. If it decides to admit New Drug Applications based on data collected in trials abroad, applying for marketing approval in Japan will become a lot cheaper for foreign firms. It is also introducing a premium for innovative new drugs, which is much more likely to apply to products of the big multinationals.
The government will extend its influence on prices to volume, while manufacturers' ability to influence prices will decline. Physicians' influence on volume will decrease in line with the introduction of flat-sum reimbursement systems; their influence on pricing will only decrease if bungyo (the separation of prescribing and dispensing) progresses significantly.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze