Foreign Firms To Cut Prices In Hungary

Zsuzsanna Matejka, chief pharmacist at Hungary's National Health Fund, says about 20 foreign firms are shortly to cut the prices of 150-200 drugs by 15%-20% on average, reports MTI Econews. The reductions will mainly affect drugs which face competition or have high prices.

Prices of 300 foreign drugs were cut in 1995, but the forint's devaluation and the temporary import surcharge had cancelled this out by the time the drugs reached the consumer, said Ms Matejka.