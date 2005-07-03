Forest debuts mouth ulcer spray in UK

US drumaker Forest Laboratories says it is responding to patient and health professional requests for a spray format with the launch of new Aloclair Spray for the fast relief of mouth ulcers.
Aloclair Spray is an easy, quick and convenient method to help the estimated one in five adults in the UK affected by mouth ulcers. This launch extends the brand's offering in the mouth ulcer treatment market, the company notes, adding that, just like Aloclair Rinse, the unique spray formulation leaves a lasting protective coating over mouth ulcers, helping to reduce irritation and soreness - allowing the sufferer to carry on with their every day life.
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