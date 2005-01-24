Forest disappoints, despite 17% EPS hike

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories saw its share price fall 0.9% to $41.79 on January 18, after the company posted third-quarter results for the period ended December 2004, which showed a 14% increase in sales to $795.0 million, net income up 15% at $260.8 million and earnings per diluted share rising 17% to $0.70. This was despite the average forecasts of analysts polled by Thomson First Call being EPS of just $0.68 for the quarter.

Moreover, Forest chief executive Howard Solomon said he expects the firm's financial performance for the remainder of this fiscal year to March 31 should result in EPS of around $2.60, a figure which is in line with analysts' consensus forecasts.

Sales in the quarter included $560.6 million for Forest's antidepressant franchise, which comprised $427.1 million of Lexapro (escitalopram oxalate), for the initial and maintenance treatment of major depressive and generalized anxiety disorder, and $129.8 million of Celexa (citalopram), for the treatment of depression. Also included were $3.7 million of generic citalopram sold by the company's Inwood Division. The antidepressant franchise's turnover decreased 5% due to the introduction of generic versions of Celexa during the reporting period.