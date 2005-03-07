Forest hit with second appro letter for Lexapro

Forest Laboratories has received a second non-approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration regarding its selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor Lexapro (escitalopram oxalate) for the treatment of panic disorder.
The letter follows an FDA review of its response last year to an initial non-approvable letter, which was focused on issues related to methods and statistical analyses performed for the two placebo-controlled trials included in the submission.
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