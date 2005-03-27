Forest Labs debuts Combunox in USA

Forest Laboratories has announced that Combunox (oxycodone HCl and ibuprofen) tablets are now available to US physicians and pharmacies nationwide.

The drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration November 26, 2004, for the short-term (no more than seven days) management of acute, moderate to severe pain. It is the first and only product to combine 5mg of oxycodone HCl and 400mg of ibuprofen, which is the highest dose of ibuprofen available in a combination opioid product, the company notes.