Forest Labs starts Ph IIb/III trial of stroke drug

Forest Laboratories of the USA has initiated a Phase IIb/III clinical study of desmoteplase, an investigational novel plasminogen activator for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, a condition which affects over 600,000 patients per year in the USA alone.

The DIAS2 (Desmoteplase in Acute Ischemic Stroke) trial is multicenter, multinational, randomized, parallel and dose-ranging in design, and aims to confirm the drug's potential utility in more than 150 patients. Earlier Phase II studies demonstrated desmoteplase's ability to treat acute ischemic stroke patients up to nine hours after the onset of stroke symptoms, three times longer than the currently-available treatment allows, the group noted.