Forest Labs starts Ph IIb/III trial of stroke drug

Forest Laboratories of the USA has initiated a Phase IIb/III clinical study of desmoteplase, an investigational novel plasminogen activator for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, a condition which affects over 600,000 patients per year in the USA alone.
The DIAS2 (Desmoteplase in Acute Ischemic Stroke) trial is multicenter, multinational, randomized, parallel and dose-ranging in design, and aims to confirm the drug's potential utility in more than 150 patients. Earlier Phase II studies demonstrated desmoteplase's ability to treat acute ischemic stroke patients up to nine hours after the onset of stroke symptoms, three times longer than the currently-available treatment allows, the group noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze