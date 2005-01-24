Forest launch Campral in the USA

The USA's Forest Laboratories says it has launched Campral (acamprosate calcium) Delayed-Release Tablets, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in July last year for the maintenance of abstinence from alcohol in patients with alcohol dependence who are abstinent at treatment initiation.

"We believe that Campral, in combination with psychosocial support, sets a new standard for treating the chronic disease of alcoholism," commented Howard Solomon, the group's chief executive.