Forest Licenses US Citalopram Rights

Forest Laboratories has licensed US rights to Lundbeck's selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor citalopram, an antidepressant which is already available in most European countries, and several South American and Asian markets.
Citalopram is one of only two SSRIs that has data on long-term use (the other is sertraline) and this, combined with its low potential for drug interactions (a result of its weak inhibition of the cytochrome P450 isoenzyme CYP2D6, which is involved in the metabolism of many drugs including antiarrhythmics, neuroleptics and beta blockers), is another competitive advantage.
The US patent for citalopram expires in 1997, but the product will receive up to five years' exclusivity under the Waxman-Hatch bill. Forest hopes to file a New Drug Application within a year.
