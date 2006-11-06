Forest/Paion's desmatoplase trial continues

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories and its development partner for desmoteplase, Aachen, Germany-based Paion AG, say that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee for their DIAS-2 Phase IIb/III study has recommended the resumption of patient enrollment into it with no modification of the protocol.
At this meeting, the IDMC reviewed data from 170 subjects randomized into the study, which is evaluating Paion/Forest's drug candidate in patients with acute ischemic stroke. The companies continue to expect that enrollment will be completed by the end of 2006 and that study results will be available by the middle of 2007.
According to the firms, desmoteplase is the most specific plasminogen activator known today. It is a genetically engineered version of a clot-dissolving protein found in the saliva of the vampire bat Desmodus rotundus. Currently in Phase III development, desmoteplase has been successfully tested in two independent Phase II studies for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke between three and nine hours after onset of symptoms and has received fast-track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze