Forest reports EPS of $0.75 in 2nd-qtr 2007

US drugmaker Forest Laboratories says that its net income for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2007 increased 18% to $241.1 million. The company added that the period also saw it achieve earnings per share of $0.75, up 27% on the year-earlier quarter.
Forest also said that, as part of its ongoing repurchase program, it had reduced the number of outstanding shares by 23 million to 322,581,000, as of September 30.
