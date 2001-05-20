Forest's flunisolide HFA approvable in USA

Forest Laboratories has received an approvable letter from the US Foodand Drug Administration for Flunisolide HFA (flunisolide), a hydrofluoroalkane-formulated corticosteroid for the treatment of asthma. The agency has requested certain additional data on the product, which avoids the use of environmentally-harmful CFCs, and Forest says it is in the process of drawing up a response to this request and hopes to have the drug on the market in late 2001 or early 2002.