Forest to sell Merck's addiction drug in USA

Merck KGaA of Germany has selected Forest Laboratories as its USpartner for the marketing and distribution of acamprosate, a drug for alcohol addiction marketed as Campral since 1995 in a number of European and Latin American countries, as well as in Australia. Lipha SA, a subsidiary of Merck based in France, said it expects to file a New Drug Application for acamprosate with the US Food and Drug Administration "within the next few months."