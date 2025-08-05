Tuesday 5 August 2025

A privately-held biopharma company headquartered in New York, with a focus on leveraging AI and software-driven infrastructure to streamline drug development.

The company’s pipeline includes four known clinical candidates: RVW101, a CD226-targeting monoclonal antibody in Phase I for ulcerative colitis; sprifermin (recombinant FGF-18) in Phase II for knee osteoarthritis; ASN008, a topical sodium channel blocker in Phase II for itch-related disorders; and gusacitinib, a JAK/SYK inhibitor in Phase III for chronic hand eczema. Assets are advanced via wholly owned subsidiaries such as Riverview Bio and Libertas Bio.

In June 2024, Formation Bio closed a $372 million Series D financing round led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from Sanofi, Sequoia Capital, and others. The round significantly increased the company’s valuation and brought new board members from a16z and Sequoia.

Formation Bio’s platform includes AI-enabled tools for protocol generation, data abstraction, and regulatory submissions. In May 2024, the company entered a strategic partnership with OpenAI and Sanofi to co-develop bespoke AI solutions for drug development, with Sanofi contributing proprietary data and Formation Bio deploying its technology stack.

Formation Bio’s model positions it as a hybrid between traditional pharma and AI-native tech, with a growing pipeline and a focus on autoimmune, dermatology, and musculoskeletal indications.

Latest Formation Bio News

Formation Bio licenses program from IMIDomics
30 July 2025
Sanofi licenses gusacitinib from Formation Bio
24 June 2025
AI drug discovery groups benefiting from venture interest as Xaira shows the way
7 August 2024
Formation goes all in on AI, wins giant series D investment
27 June 2024
