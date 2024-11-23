Former Astra Consultant Indicted

Lars Magnusson, who worked as a consultant for Astra USA during 1988 and1989, and again in early 1996, has been indicted along with Lars Bildman (Marketletters passim). The indictment alleges that Mr Magnusson conspired with Mr Bildman to defraud Astra USA by instructing contractors to do work for Mr Bildman and bill the costs to Astra, that he removed and destroyed documents from Astra offices, and caused others not to cooperate with investigations.