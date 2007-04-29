Former CMS Administrator Mark McClellan provides US MMA appraisal

Mark McClellan, the former Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration who, as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), was responsible for the introduction of the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit (Marketletters passim), has given an upbeat assessment of the future of innovative health care provision, including the development of new drug therapies, in a presentation to health insurers in London, UK.
Dr McClellan summarized the essential goal of citizens as "best quality care at an affordable cost." The impetus for the 2003 Medicare Modernization Act, he argued, came from the realization that many of the Medicare and Medicaid services were designed for 1960s health care capabilities and a different demographic societal profile.
One of the key challenges of modern health care is to find ways of preventing or mitigating the onset of chronic conditions. This, however, requires a financing mechanism that is different from paying for continued complications, which discourages best practices among physicians, according to the former CMS Administrator.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze