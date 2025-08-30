Forthcoming DIA Conferences

The Drug Information Association will be holding meetings on:- Data Safety Monitoring Committees, September 14-15 in Washington DC; - The International Conference on Harmonization Process, October 29-30 in Bethesda, MD; and - Drug Interactions, December 7-8, Philadelphia PA. It has also published an early notice for its 35th Annual Meeting, which will be held in Baltimore, MD, June 27-July 1, 1999.

For further information, contact the DIA US office, fax: +1 215 641 1229; E-mail: dia@diahome.org.