Forthcoming Industry Meetings

The US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association's Research and Scientific Development Conference will be held September 13-14 at the ANA Hotel, Washington DC, and the theme will be OTC Futures and Options: In Changing Times. Speakers will include the director of the Food and Drug Administration Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, Janet Woodcock, and CDER deputy director of review management Murray lumpkin. Further information is available from from Christina Mourtoupalas at the NDMA in Washington, phone: +1 202 429 9260; fax: +1 202 223 6835.
IBC conferences: - Practical Partnership Strategies for Effective Disease Management will be discussed October 16-18 at the Radisson Picacho Hotel, Santa Fe, New Mexico. Included will be speakers from Glaxo Wellcome, Sandoz, ScrippsHealth, PCS Health Systems and Medco Containment Services, and there is also an optional post-conference tutorial on exploring disease-specific capitation issues. And - Generic Drugs: Competitive Strategies for Pharmaceutical Companies will be discussed october 18-20 at the Walt Disney World Dolphin, Lake Buena Vista, Florida. There will be a pre-conference workshop on opportunities for generic drugs in international markets, and an interactive post-conference meeting on contracting with and marketing to managed care. Keynote speaker is Jane Hirsh, president, international business group, at Copley Pharmaceutical Inc.
Further details of both meetings are available from IBC USA Conferences, phone: +1 508 481 6400; fax: +1 508 481 7911.
