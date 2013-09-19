Forthcoming meetings and conferences

- June 12: WHO is Turning the Lights Out on Drug Development. Venue: London, UK. Host: Management Forum. For details: www.management-forum.co.uk.

- June 12-13, Patent Systems in Europe. Hosted by Management Forum. Venue: Rembrandt Hotel, London, UK. At the same venue: June 16-20, Working with Patents; June 23, An Essential Guide to Pharmacovigilance; June 30-July 1, Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in China; July 1-2, European Marketing Codes and Compliance; July 7, Basic Introduction to Intellectual Property; July 7-8, EU Pharmaceutical Regulations; July 21-25, Working Through Drug Development; and September 17-19, The Pharma Mini MBA. Details and booking: fax +44 (0) 1483 730008 or www.management-forum.co.uk.