Forthcoming meetings and conferences

- June 12: WHO is Turning the Lights Out on Drug Development. Venue: London, UK. Host: Management Forum. For details: www.management-forum.co.uk.
- June 12-13, Patent Systems in Europe. Hosted by Management Forum. Venue: Rembrandt Hotel, London, UK. At the same venue: June 16-20, Working with Patents; June 23, An Essential Guide to Pharmacovigilance; June 30-July 1, Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in China; July 1-2, European Marketing Codes and Compliance; July 7, Basic Introduction to Intellectual Property; July 7-8, EU Pharmaceutical Regulations; July 21-25, Working Through Drug Development; and September 17-19, The Pharma Mini MBA. Details and booking: fax +44 (0) 1483 730008 or www.management-forum.co.uk.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze