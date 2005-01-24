Fougera debuts to new ophthalmics

Fougera, a US division of Germany's Altana, has announced the introduction of Gentamicin Sulfate Ophthalmic Ointment USP (Sterile; Rx) and Gentamicin Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution USP 0.3% (Sterile; Rx) to its growing line of topical ophthalmic products. These antibiotics are AT-rated to Schering AG Garamycin. Gentamicin Sulfate Ointment is available in 1/8 ounce tubes and the solution is available in a 5mL bottle.
As a specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer of topical steroids, antibiotics and antifungal products, as well as ophthalmics, Fougera claims it has received more topical generic US Food and Drug Administration approvals than any other company during the past six years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze