Fougera debuts to new ophthalmics

Fougera, a US division of Germany's Altana, has announced the introduction of Gentamicin Sulfate Ophthalmic Ointment USP (Sterile; Rx) and Gentamicin Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution USP 0.3% (Sterile; Rx) to its growing line of topical ophthalmic products. These antibiotics are AT-rated to Schering AG Garamycin. Gentamicin Sulfate Ointment is available in 1/8 ounce tubes and the solution is available in a 5mL bottle.

As a specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer of topical steroids, antibiotics and antifungal products, as well as ophthalmics, Fougera claims it has received more topical generic US Food and Drug Administration approvals than any other company during the past six years.