Fougera's CroFab celebrates 5th anniversary

US drugmaker Fougera says that CroFab crotalidae polyvalent immune Fab (ovine) has marked its fifth season of use as the primary antivenom for crotalid snakebites, a species common to the USA.

When CroFab, which was originated by UK firm Protherics, was launched in 2001, it was the first new snakebite antivenom to be made available in nearly 50 years and it is currently the only widely-available antivenom for Crotalid snakes, Fougera noted.