Four-Year French R&D Infectious Disease Program

The French Council of Ministers was presented with a 200 million Frenchfrancs ($34.3 million) of fundamental research program into infectious disease, just before the election, but this is expected to be endorsed by the Jospin regime. Former Secretary of State for Research Francois d'Aubert said the program doubled the amount allocated for research in this area. The program will include research into antibiotics resistance, immunity and genetics, and virulence and pathogenicity.