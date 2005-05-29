Fournier and ComGenex enter collaboration

French drugmaker Fournier Pharma, which is the subject of a takeover by Belgium's Solvay (Marketletter April 4) and ComGenex have announced a long-term collaboration for the provision of exclusive chemistry services.

Full details of the deal have not been disclosed, but ComGenex has said it will provide exclusive chemistry services over a three-year period and will be involved in the chemical design of the initial chemical structures, according to Fournier's indications.