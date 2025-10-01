Fournier Ready For Generics Battle With Merck

French pharmaceutical company Laboratoires Fournier is to set up a joint venture company with a European specialist generics producer, as competition in the generics market heats up in France.

Fournier's best-selling anticholesterol product Lipanthyl (fenofibrate) has been competing for some weeks with a generic copy launched by US firm Merck & Co's French subsidiary, Merck Sharp & Dohme-Chibret, and which is 50% cheaper than the original (Marketletter February 19).

The two partners will set up a joint generics group, with Fournier holding a majority stake. Bernard Majoie, president of Fournier, said that the proposed partner will have a generic version of Lipanthyl in its product range.