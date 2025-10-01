Fournier Ready For Generics Battle With Merck

French pharmaceutical company Laboratoires Fournier is to set up a joint venture company with a European specialist generics producer, as competition in the generics market heats up in France.
Fournier's best-selling anticholesterol product Lipanthyl (fenofibrate) has been competing for some weeks with a generic copy launched by US firm Merck & Co's French subsidiary, Merck Sharp & Dohme-Chibret, and which is 50% cheaper than the original (Marketletter February 19).
The two partners will set up a joint generics group, with Fournier holding a majority stake. Bernard Majoie, president of Fournier, said that the proposed partner will have a generic version of Lipanthyl in its product range.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze