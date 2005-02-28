Fournier's 2004 drug sales boosted by US

Growth achieved by the French independent drug company Fournier Pharma speeded up last year, largely due to turnover of its anti-cholesterol drug Lipanthyl (fenofibrate) by Abbott Laboratories in the USA.

After rises of 1% in sales in 2002 and 2% in 2003, Fournier's turnover increased 7% in 2004 to 596.0 million euros ($772.5 million). Lipanthyl is sold as TriCor in the US market where turnover went up 38% to $779.0 million. Fournier signed a new joint promotion agreement with Abbott last fall for a new formulation of the drug which allows it to be taken at a low dosage outside mealtimes. Abbott has said it believes US sales of Lipanthyl in 2005 will exceed $1.0 billion. The US expansion has enabled Fournier to compensate for a virtual no-growth picture in Europe - a market which still accounts for 60% of Lipanthyl sales. Pierre Moustial, director general of Fournier Pharma, has said that the drug is a modern one despite its having been on the market for some 20 years. Good growth is forecast in 2005 for Lipanythyl, but Fournier's main problem is that the drug accounts for some two-third of its total turnover, and no new product introduction is scheduled before 2007.

During 2005, the company is to commercialize Dualtis, a combination product which combines Lipanthyl with an antidiabetic drug from the German drugmaker Merck KGaA. Meanwhile, Fournier has now completed the refocusing on its core drug business after the sale of its self-medication subsidiary Urgo in 2003.