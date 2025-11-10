Fournier Will Remain Independent Company

French pharmaceuticals and adhesives group Fournier is adapting itself to the current climate of rationalization and cost-cutting within the health care industry. Bernard Majoie, chairman and chief executive of the group, made it clear last week that it has no intentions of quitting its position as an independent company despite the current climate of takeover mania. He admitted that Fournier is viewed as a target but does not see this as a problem.
He told a small group of journalists at the group's headquarters in Dijon that there is no possibility at the moment or within the next five years of the firm needing to go public to raise funds, which keeps the company safe from public takeover risks.
Claude Bouchy, vice president of pharmaceutical operations, said that Fournier is working to become more productive in France, and to sell its products more aggressively abroad.
