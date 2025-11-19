FRAGMIN APPROVABLE, SAYS FDA

Kabi Pharmacia's low molecular weight heparin drug Fragmin (dalteparin) is approvable, according to the US Food and Drug Administration. The company is seeking approval to market Fragmin for preventing deep vein thrombosis in patients undergoing abdominal surgery who are considered to be at risk of thromboembolic complications.
Fragmin is already approved and marketed in Japan and several European countries. The drug, once launched, will be the second low molecular weight heparin to come onto the US market, after Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's Lovenox (enoxaparin), which was approved in April for the prevention of DVT after hip replacement surgery.
The FDA has also sent an approvable letter to Wyeth-Ayerst for its Normiflo LMWH product, while two other agents, Novo Nordisk's Logiparin (tinzaparin) and Organon's Orgaran (danaparoid; formerly ORG 10172), are currently in clinical trials.
