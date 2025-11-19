FRANCE BRACED FOR EAEM CHALLENGE TO UK

The 28 administrators of the new European Agency for Evaluation of Medicines will meet in Brussels on April 13 to select the executive director of this new European Union institution. As previously reported, the EAEM was scheduled to be fully operational for January 1, 1995, but there have been delays in choosing a director and a specific location for the agency, which is to be located in the UK, and this suggests that the time scale will not be met.

A choice was expected some time in late March but an extra delay was agreed in Brussels in an attempt to reach consensus, despite a behind-the-scenes struggle as French concerns over UK dominance of the agency increased. From January 1995, the agency will be the overall medicines marketing regulatory authority for the European Union.

At the start of the politically-charged search for a director, the French supported Fernand Sauer, who has directed the Community's pharmaceuticals sector services for several years. However, in the last three months, new candidates emerging include Regina Revilla of Spain, Norbert Rietbrock of Germany and Jorgen Vader of Denmark.