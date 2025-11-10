France Cuts Prices of 28 Reimbursable Drugs

France has moved to cut the prices of 28 drugs whose sales have exceeded the limits preset under the individual agreements reached with French companies. A further 26 drugs are said by the Economic Committee on Drugs, the CEM, to be "under review." Included in the price cuts are Glaxo's Azantac (ranitidine), down 6%, Bouchara's tonic Flebosmil (diosmin), down 17%, and Servier's antidepressant Survector (amineptine), down almost 38%.

The CEM expects saving to the health service of 260 million french francs ($52.5 million) in a full year. It says there is no question of authoritarianism; the cuts had been made under the framework agreements concluded with the companies which envisaged reductions once volume sales had passed agreed levels.

Health Minister Elisabeth Huber said some firms had gone way beyond the agreed limits, noting in particular but without mentioning names "two products where the number of packs sold in the first six months of this year has exactly doubled." Ms Huber had already met the doctors' groups to call them to order over drug spending and prescribing, and had indicated her disquiet earlier over some volume sales. She is understood to have given the CEM "very precise instructions" over enforcing respect for the agreements.