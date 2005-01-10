France: health reform prospects for 2005

France's new health reforms and health fund reorganization took full effect January 1, after nine months of frenzied activity by the Ministry of Health (Marketletters passim). Some 87% of the detailed regulation had already been published in what is described as a tour de force by the civil service and other state agencies.
Already in place is Uncam, the new national health fund organization which has enlarged and extended powers. It has signed a framework agreement with three out of the five medical unions and with the HAS, the new senior authority on health which will adjudicate on the usefulness of medical products, including drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze