France: health reform prospects for 2005

France's new health reforms and health fund reorganization took full effect January 1, after nine months of frenzied activity by the Ministry of Health (Marketletters passim). Some 87% of the detailed regulation had already been published in what is described as a tour de force by the civil service and other state agencies.

Already in place is Uncam, the new national health fund organization which has enlarged and extended powers. It has signed a framework agreement with three out of the five medical unions and with the HAS, the new senior authority on health which will adjudicate on the usefulness of medical products, including drugs.