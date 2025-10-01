France Limits Health Spending Growth

The French government has published its medical spending growth limit for 1996 of 2.1% in the Official Journal. Spending by private clinics is fixed at 1.91%, compared with 3.08% in 1995.

Meantime, the CTG union has launched a fierce attack on French government proposals for reform of the hospitals sector, describing it as a "war machine directed against jobs."

The total hospital budget in 1995 was around 240 billion French francs ($47.47 billion), of which labor costs accounted for 70%, drugs and medicines for 13%, general accommodation-related expenses for 11% and financial charges for 6%.