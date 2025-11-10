Monday 10 November 2025

France: Low Growth in Health Consumption

25 June 1995

France's consumption of health care in 1994, including drugs and medical treatment, was the lowest since 1980, according to the annual report of the Court of Accounts presented by the new Health Minister, Elisabeth Hubert.

Spending reached 688.2 billion French francs ($138.3 billion) or 8.4% of Gross Domestic Product, equal to per capita consumption of 11.54 francs. This is a rise of only 3.3% over 1993 by value and 1.9% in volume, and marks a sharp breach with 1980s trends when costs rose very steeply. After five years of growth averaging +13.6%, the first dip came in 1985. During 1985-92 the annual health spending rise remained higher than 6.5% a year. The report notes, however, a slight pick-up in spending in second-half 1994.

The slowdown reflects the reinforcement of spending controls in the out-patient sector following the 1993 government accord with doctors, plus agreements with private clinics and the biological services sector and the lowering of reimbursement levels in mid-1993. Drug consumption also reflects agreements reached with the doctors and the drug industry. Drug spending growth decelerated markedly from +7.2% in 1993 to +1.8% in 1994. Per capita drug spending was 2.05 francs. Since 1980 the share of reimbursable health spending has not declined, merely dipped from 76.5% to 73.5%, the study says.

