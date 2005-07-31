France moves to monitor drugs post-marketing

France's health care products safety agency, the Afssaps, is to set up a new department to monitor drugs in the post-marketing authorization phase and maintain a check on information produced on them.

The new department, to be headed by Anne Castot, will start work after the summer break. It will work on a plan to manage risks linked to medicines, defined before the MA is granted, and will aim to increase market surveillance of the risks associated with drug consumption and to ensure proper usage.