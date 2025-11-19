France's 1994 Health Deficit Lower Than Expected

The increase in French health spending in 1995 - 2.2% in the first four months - is giving the authorities cause for concern, but the 1994 deficit has turned out lower than forecast.

The national health fund, the CNAM, has given the figure as 27.7 billion French francs ($5.68 billion) compared with a forecast last October from the Social Security Accounts Commission of 32.3 billion francs.

The CNAM itself forecast a deficit of 35 billion francs at the start of 1995. However, the CNAM's technical experts say the 1994 improvement is due mainly to exceptional income of 3.7 billion francs derived from a government loan of 110 billion francs intended to cover the accumulated deficit of the social security system. The deficit without this injection would have been 31.4 billion francs, only slightly better than the forecasts.