France's 1994 Health Deficit Lower Than Expected

The increase in French health spending in 1995 - 2.2% in the first four months - is giving the authorities cause for concern, but the 1994 deficit has turned out lower than forecast.
The national health fund, the CNAM, has given the figure as 27.7 billion French francs ($5.68 billion) compared with a forecast last October from the Social Security Accounts Commission of 32.3 billion francs.
The CNAM itself forecast a deficit of 35 billion francs at the start of 1995. However, the CNAM's technical experts say the 1994 improvement is due mainly to exceptional income of 3.7 billion francs derived from a government loan of 110 billion francs intended to cover the accumulated deficit of the social security system. The deficit without this injection would have been 31.4 billion francs, only slightly better than the forecasts.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze