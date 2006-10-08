France's 2007 sickness budget launched

The French Health Minister, Xavier Bertrand, has proposed the framework for the 2007 Social Security Finance Bill (Plfss 2007) in a spirit of optimism, following the August 2004 reforms and what he described as "efforts on all parts."

Describing the state of the Social Security program ("la Secu") as "better," that of the health insurance system as "much better" although not "completely cured," Mr Bertrand set the national sickness insurance target (Ondam) at 2.5% above the current year, with a 3.5% increase for clinics and hospitals and 0.8% for non-hospital expenditure. The budget deficit for sickness care and benefits would drop from 6.0 billion euros ($7.65 billion) in 2006, to 3.9 billion euros next year. However, the Ondam increase is the same as for 2006, which is likely to be slightly exceeded anyway. The overall Social Security budget target for 2007 is a deficit of 8.0 billion euros, compared with losses of 11.9 billion euros in 2004 and 9.7 billion euros in 2006.

The Socialist Party (PS) opposition denounced the government's figures as "delusionist," while the independent doctor's unions dismissed them as "untenable."