France's govt "declares war" say private clinics

The French private hospitals federation (FHP) president, Roger-Ken Danis, has described the latest round of spending cuts by Health Minister Xavier Bertrand as "a declaration of war by the government" against his sector.
Mr Bertrand confirmed earlier reports that tariffs for reimbursible treatment in private clinics would be cut an average 2.8%. The move is designed to save 60.0 million euros ($77.2 million) by the end of the year.
The Health Minister's announcement followed recent reports of spending increases in the first quarter of this year, especially in private clinics (Marketletter September 4) and were intended to pre-empt action by the comite de suivi de l'ONDAM, a committee to monitor health insurance spending established in August 2004.
