France's Innothera to boost output

Laboratoires Innothera, a French producer of circulatory system drugs, is to increase production at its Nomexy site in the Vosges region of agents to treat conditions such as phlebitis. These drugs are distributed exclusively via pharmacies. Total development of the facility, which has cost 15.0 million euros ($19.3 million) so far, will require a further 4.5 million euros and will increase the workforce to 200 by 2007. Thierry Lavigne, director of the Nomexy plant, said production had to follow the market. Sales from Nomexy reached 30.0 million euros last year and the group's turnover stood at some 100.0 million euros, having stagnated for the past five or six years following a weakening in the French market, which accounts for 52% of revenues.

Arnaud Gobet, president of Innothera, said the trend was due mainly to the introduction of generics, although other European national markets were holding up well. He added that the prescription-only character of products to treat venous conditions, coupled with total or partial removal of these agents and vasodilators from reimbursement, combined with the technical and esthetic improvement of products had generated growth of around 10% annually over the past few years. The market was worth 200.0 million euros a year in France alone with a similar level of sales in Germany. The USA, however, offers a potential market of 400.0-600.0 million euros a year, he noted.