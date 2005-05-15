France's Ipsen sees 8.6% sales growth

French drugmaker Ipsen has said sales for 2004 reached 770.2 million euros ($988.4 million), a rise of 8.6% compared with 2003 on a constant perimeter basis, despite a pressurized institutional and business environment for pharmaceutical companies. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, turnover grew 8.9%.

Operating income slipped 1.0% to 164.1 million euros. This was negatively affected by non-recurring restructuring costs amounting to 14.3 million euros due notably to the reorganization of one of the group's industrial sites in the UK. Moreover, in 2003, Ipsen had received milestone payments from its alliance contracts which had reached 19.3 million euros, whereas the corresponding amounts received in 2004 were only 6.8 million euros. Excluding these factors, operating income shows substantial growth, the firm noted.