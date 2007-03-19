France's LEEM co-opts four members

France's drug industry trade association (LEEM) has co-opted four new members: Jacques Cessot and Philippe Tcheng (both Sanofi-Aventis), Jean-Christophe Tellier (Novartis Pharma SAS France) and Luc Vermeesch (UCB Pharma France). In addition, Robert Dahan, chief executive of Laboratoires AstraZeneca was nominated to become a bureau member and Dominique Mangeot, chairman of Boeringer-Ingelheim's France operations and currently the LEEM's vice president, becomes treasurer in which capacity he replaces Eric Cornut, chairman of Novartis Pharma Europe.
