France's new medicines' law welcomed

The transposition into French law of European Directive 2004/27/EC, the Community's code on human medicinal products, has been welcomed by the European biopharmaceutical industry's trade association, the European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises. Of particular interest to the EBE is that the "law recognizes the unique nature of biosimilars and does not allow automatic substitution of one biological medicine for another."
Carlo Incerti, the EBE's president, said that, "France is to be congratulated on striking that delicate balance between regulating biosimilars and showing necessary precaution in the protection of patient safety."
Among the new law's significant elements are the requirement of preclinical and clinical data for the marketing approval of a biosimilar drug. The EBE also highlighted the specific mention by the French Senate's Public Health Committee as a rationale for the decision, "because biotechnology reference products and biosimilar medicines are not identical, application of the precautionary principle requires that automatic substitution without the consent of the treating physician should not be allowed."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze