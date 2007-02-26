Thursday 2 October 2025

France's new medicines' law welcomed

26 February 2007

The transposition into French law of European Directive 2004/27/EC, the Community's code on human medicinal products, has been welcomed by the European biopharmaceutical industry's trade association, the European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises. Of particular interest to the EBE is that the "law recognizes the unique nature of biosimilars and does not allow automatic substitution of one biological medicine for another."

Carlo Incerti, the EBE's president, said that, "France is to be congratulated on striking that delicate balance between regulating biosimilars and showing necessary precaution in the protection of patient safety."

Among the new law's significant elements are the requirement of preclinical and clinical data for the marketing approval of a biosimilar drug. The EBE also highlighted the specific mention by the French Senate's Public Health Committee as a rationale for the decision, "because biotechnology reference products and biosimilar medicines are not identical, application of the precautionary principle requires that automatic substitution without the consent of the treating physician should not be allowed."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Executive appointments at SOTIO Bio
Biotechnology
Executive appointments at SOTIO Bio
2 October 2025
Biotechnology
Fortress shares slide as NDA derailed by manufacturing issues
2 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA unable to process filings during shutdown
2 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vertanical’s cannabis therapy shows Phase III success in chronic back pain
2 October 2025
Biotechnology
Galapagos advances review of cell therapy unit as limited bids emerge
2 October 2025
Pharmaceutical
Cantargia names Wolfram Dempke as chief medical officer
2 October 2025
Biotechnology
Nicox’ NCX 470 demonstrates sustained efficacy
2 October 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze