France's Pharma Market Set To Grow 6.3% PA To 2000

Pharmaceutical sales in France in 1994, which comprise both prescription and over-the-counter drugs (sold through all outlets including hospitals), were valued at $15.97 billion by PMSI International's 1995 Pharmaceutical Global Review, having increased 11.9% on the previous year. 1993, however, was a bad year for drug sales, which had shown a decline of 0.8% on 1992. For the period 1994 to the year 2000, the Global Review forecasts annual growth rates averaging 6.3%, with the total market reaching a value of $24.53 billion.

By therapy category, the largest single group was cerebral/peripheral vasodilators, sales of which rose 9.5% in 1994 compared with 1993, and at $699.1 million accounted for 4.4% of the total French market. This category was closely followed by systemic varicose therapies, with sales at $697.3 million, and up 6.7%. Non-narcotic analgesics, with sales up 17.0% to $560.9 million, were next.

The next groups were: calcium antagonists at $473.4 million (+14.6%); oral, broad-spectrum penicillins at $465.7 million (+5.2%); ACE inhibitors (plain) at $450.6 million (+10.7%); antidepressants at $371.3 million (+21.1%); oral cephalosporins at $330.6 million (+1.2%); macrolides and similar antibiotics at $312.3 million (+21.3%); and acid pump inhibitors at $307.7% (+20.3%).