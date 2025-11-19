France's Pharma Market Set To Grow 6.3% PA To 2000

Pharmaceutical sales in France in 1994, which comprise both prescription and over-the-counter drugs (sold through all outlets including hospitals), were valued at $15.97 billion by PMSI International's 1995 Pharmaceutical Global Review, having increased 11.9% on the previous year. 1993, however, was a bad year for drug sales, which had shown a decline of 0.8% on 1992. For the period 1994 to the year 2000, the Global Review forecasts annual growth rates averaging 6.3%, with the total market reaching a value of $24.53 billion.
By therapy category, the largest single group was cerebral/peripheral vasodilators, sales of which rose 9.5% in 1994 compared with 1993, and at $699.1 million accounted for 4.4% of the total French market. This category was closely followed by systemic varicose therapies, with sales at $697.3 million, and up 6.7%. Non-narcotic analgesics, with sales up 17.0% to $560.9 million, were next.
The next groups were: calcium antagonists at $473.4 million (+14.6%); oral, broad-spectrum penicillins at $465.7 million (+5.2%); ACE inhibitors (plain) at $450.6 million (+10.7%); antidepressants at $371.3 million (+21.1%); oral cephalosporins at $330.6 million (+1.2%); macrolides and similar antibiotics at $312.3 million (+21.3%); and acid pump inhibitors at $307.7% (+20.3%).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze