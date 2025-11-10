France's Soludia Sets Sights On Developing Markets, Inc Vietnam

French specialist producer of hemodialysis products Soludia, based in Toulouse, has set in motion a strategy to transfer its technology to developing countries, including Vietnam.
It is now setting up a joint-venture company with a Vietnamese partner for the production of injectable solutions. Negotiations are being conducted with the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.
The first line is expected to go into operation in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, shortly, at a cost of 10 million French francs ($2.1 million) and will use production technology specially adapted to the conditions existing in Vietnamese health care and which are closely linked to the French system. Other product lines in the hemodialysis area will follow on a license basis.
