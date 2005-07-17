France's Transgene raises 34.9 million euros

Transgene of France says it has raised a total of 34.9 million euros ($42.1 million), corresponding to the subscription of 4,657,500 shares and warrants at 7.50 euros each. With the capital increase being oversubscribed 2.2 times, the 15% extension clause was put into effect. The shares and warrants were placed mainly in France, Benelux, the UK, Switzerland and Germany.
The net proceeds of 32.6 million euros will enable the company to continue the development of its products in Phase II trials, says Transgene.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze