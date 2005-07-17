France's Transgene raises 34.9 million euros

Transgene of France says it has raised a total of 34.9 million euros ($42.1 million), corresponding to the subscription of 4,657,500 shares and warrants at 7.50 euros each. With the capital increase being oversubscribed 2.2 times, the 15% extension clause was put into effect. The shares and warrants were placed mainly in France, Benelux, the UK, Switzerland and Germany.

The net proceeds of 32.6 million euros will enable the company to continue the development of its products in Phase II trials, says Transgene.