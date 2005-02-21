France to limit generics' pharmacy margins

France's Ministry of Health wants to put an end to what it regards as the excessively cosy relationship between the generic pharmaceutical industry and pharmacists. This has resulted in generous deals for pharmacies, which have been largely responsible for the rapid expansion of the French generics market.
Generic drugs represented 13.3% of France's total reimbursable drugs market by volume at the end of 2004, with pharmacies having exercised their right of generics distribution, as well as conducting information campaigns to assist patients.
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