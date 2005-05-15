Francois Chollet to head France's Afssaps

Francois Chollet, head of the Toulouse, France-based vascular neurology and nervous system service of the Purpan hospital and also deputy mayor of Toulouse, has been named president of the board of the French health products safety agency, the Afssaps. He is a friend of Health Minister Philippe Douste-Blazy and succeeds Laurent Degos, who has been appointed president of the college of the new national health care supervisory authority, the HAS.
