Freeze-Dried Hep A Vaccine In Japan

Fujisawa Pharmaceutical and Green Cross Corp have launched a lyophilized (freeze-dried) inactivated hepatitis A virus vaccine in Japan. The product, which Fujisawa will market as Aimmugen, is said to be the first of its type to be launched in that country.
The vaccine was developed jointly by Fujisawa, the ChemofSera-Therapeutic Research Institute (Kaketsuken) and Denka Seiken, and will be manufactured by the latter firm. Green Cross has comarketing rights for the vaccine with Fujisawa. The freeze-dried vaccine is a real advance in that it can be stored for up to three years before use, longer than the permitted period for liquid vaccines.
The new vaccine will provide protection for three years, compared with three to six months for conventional immunoglobulin injections, said Green Cross. It is supplied in unit dose vials with an attached solvent (distilled water) ampoule, and will be sold at 4,700 yen ($55) per dose.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze