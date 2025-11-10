Freeze-Dried Hep A Vaccine In Japan

Fujisawa Pharmaceutical and Green Cross Corp have launched a lyophilized (freeze-dried) inactivated hepatitis A virus vaccine in Japan. The product, which Fujisawa will market as Aimmugen, is said to be the first of its type to be launched in that country.

The vaccine was developed jointly by Fujisawa, the ChemofSera-Therapeutic Research Institute (Kaketsuken) and Denka Seiken, and will be manufactured by the latter firm. Green Cross has comarketing rights for the vaccine with Fujisawa. The freeze-dried vaccine is a real advance in that it can be stored for up to three years before use, longer than the permitted period for liquid vaccines.

The new vaccine will provide protection for three years, compared with three to six months for conventional immunoglobulin injections, said Green Cross. It is supplied in unit dose vials with an attached solvent (distilled water) ampoule, and will be sold at 4,700 yen ($55) per dose.