French antibiotic Rxing plummets

French general practitioners' prescribing of antibiotics has fallen markedly, from 27% of consultations being followed by a prescription in winter 1996-7 to 18% in the like, 2002-3 period. The reduction is most marked for influenza and flu-like symptoms, for which antibiotics are not effective. The downturn in prescribing has been accompanied by changes of use, with penicillins down and some rise in usage of macrolides and quinolones.
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