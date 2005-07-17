French biotechnology confronts financial crisis in the industry

The biotechnology industry in France has no active financial market as back-up and as funds start to dwindle, an urgent search is underway for new sources of funding to ensure continued operation for the 300 or so companies in the sector. The alternative to success in the current search is to see an increasing number of biotechnology operations acquired by foreign groups. Sources in the industry point to the purchase of Genset by the Swiss group Serono in 2002, and the recent transfer of R&D out of France to Geneva, Switzerland, as a warning.
Currently, most of the French start-ups do not generate revenue from products as most of them are at the development phase. Investors are reluctant to move in this situation. Some firms have taken the risk of moving to the USA in search of funding, given the time-lag between the discovery of a molecule and marketing approval is about 10 years and that survival over the 10-year period costs around 500.0 million euros ($603.8 million).
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