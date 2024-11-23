French Campaign Against Medical Waste

A campaign has been launched in France to encourage people to return their empty medicine bottles and packaging and unused medicines to their pharmacies.
From November 21, Cyclamed, an organization bringing together professionals from the health care industry, has been running a major publicity campaign throughout the country via national and professional magazines. The campaign is particularly aimed at women and the elderly, and is part of the greater aim of promoting the proper use of medicines.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze